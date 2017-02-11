Cape Fear women hold on to first place with win over Louisburg.

Louisburg, NC - Cape Fear women’s basketball defeated second place Louisburg College, 83-78, to remain in first place in the conference. TaKwana Bland led with 21 points.

The Sea Devils entered the game in first place in Region X, but Louisburg had been top of the conference for much of the season. A recent loss by Louisburg, dropped them to second, however, giving Cape Fear a chance to create some separation.

They did just that, playing with energy from the start. Along with Bland’s 21, the Sea Devils got a bounce back game from Destiny Campbell, who scored 20 points after only scoring four in the previous game. Taylor Foulks scored in double figures for the second straight game with 13, while Jalessa Dillard added 11.

Head Coach Lori Drake was proud of her team’s effort.

“Our ladies came out to win today. I am proud of the fight and effort of our ladies on the defensive end of the floor today.”

The win improves Cape Fear to 19-4 overall, and 14-2 in conference play. They will get a week off before returning to the court on Friday, February 17th to play Denmark Technical College at home. Tip off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

Courtesy of Nick Denning