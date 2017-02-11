Brunswick County residents disagree over cemetery ownership

Residents in Brunswick County do not agree on who owns a cemetery off Highway 87 just past Mill Creek Road.

The cemetery, known as the Robbins Cemetery, has been in the location for decades.

Members of the Mill Creek Community have buried their loved ones there for many years. No one pays to be buried in the cemetery, but one community member collects donations to keep up the grounds.

Caroline Dove has family members buried in the cemetery. She was upset recently after a sign was posted saying no trespassing on the property and what seemed to be someone removing mementos from the graves.

"A lot of us planned to be buried here, and we have always known it as a community graveyard," Dove said.

That sign was posted by members of the Robbins family, who claim that the cemetery belongs to them and was intended to be a family plot. Shortly after the sign was erected, it was taken down by an unknown source.

"We wanted to make sure that anybody that was buried out here was related to the family because our great-great grandfather originally started this cemetery as a family cemetery for the Robbins family," said Deborah Robbins Odum.

Both members of the community and Robbins family met on Saturday morning at the cemetery. They each held documents they believed showed the rightful owner of the property.

Both parties held the same deed from the 19th century that said a Robbins member had once owned the land. That same document is on file at the Brunswick County Courthouse according to both groups.

After several years of up-keep and management by the members of the community and Mill Creek Baptist Church, the right to decide who will be buried in the plot is now being questioned.

Many at the gathering expressed their want to resolve the conflict peacefully, so that they all could be put to rest with their loved ones.

"We all just want to work together to make sure the cemetery is kept up and that we all get our wishes to be with our families," Dove said.

"I just want it put to a stop, a peaceful situation," said Odum. "No need for everybody to get bent out of shape. If we are all family, then we need to act like family."

Both sides agreed for now to work together to keep-up the cemetery, However, the Robbins family wishes to put up a sign reading "Robbins Family Cemetery." Something that those outside of the Robbins family feel take away from their loved ones.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.