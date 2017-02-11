WPD: Suspicious person call turns into car chase

WPD officers responded to the call of a suspicious person armed with a gun at 1109 Wellington Dr. early Saturday morning. (Source: WECT)

When officers arrived on scene they found a black Kia leaving the location. The suspects inside the vehicle matched the description given by the caller.

When the suspects in the vehicle noticed the officers, they sped off south on S. 17th st.

WPD units followed the vehicle to Telsa Park Dr. into the apartment complex. The subjects in the vehicle then jumped out of the car and ran.

The Carolina Beach K-9 searched for the suspects but didn't find them.

The vehicle was towed.

The investigation is still on-going.

