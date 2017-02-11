Theater fair showcases region's artistic offerings

The Wilmington Theater Fair was held Saturday at Thalian Hall in downtown Wilmington.

The fair gave the public the chance to learn more about the theatrical companies and organizations in the Cape Fear Region.

Thalian Hall and the Arts Council of Wilmington sponsored the event.

Different theater, dance, and comedy groups set up tables for fair goers to learn more about the different artistic offerings in the area. Most of the groups offer summer camps, workshops, and chances to volunteer in productions.

"It's such a wonderful opportunity for all of the theater companies in the Cape Fear region to be in one spot," said Thalian Association Community Theater Executive Director Susan Habas. "We are excited to meet young people as well. It's always good to bring young people into the theater arts because it's your audience of the future."

Devin DiMattia is the social media director for the comedy group Pineapple Shaped Lamps. He said events like today only enhance the theater community in Wilmington.

"It helps make sure we are all on the same page," DiMattia said. "There's a lot of theater to go around, and it would be really cool to have more events like this where everybody talks to everybody else and helps each other out and make the local theater community the best it can possibly be."

Habas also said the event speaks volumes about the quality of performing arts in Wilmington.

"Theater arts are thriving in Wilmington, New Hanover County, and the Cape Fear Region," Habas said. "We all support each other, and we are here for the community. We want to provide the best visual and performing arts for the community, and I think it says a lot about us and the community that we serve. That they support us, and we are here for them."

