Accident at Battleship entrance sends three to hospital

An accident on Highway 74/76 near the entrance of the Battleship sent three people to the hospital. Two cars were involved, and one was flipped in the accident.

According to officials at the scene, there were two people in the flipped car, and one person in the other vehicle involved. According to New Hanover County Dispatch, all injuries were minor.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

