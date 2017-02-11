North Brunswick wins fourth straight 1A/2A Indoor Track Championship

The North Brunswick men dominated their way to their fourth straight 1A/2A Indoor Track Championship.

Jahylen Washington powered North Brunswick to a 103-49 victory over Croatan in the team competition. Washington won three individual events, the long jump (22’ 2.25”), the triple jump (446’ 2.50”) and the 55-meter hurdles. Washington’s hurdles time of :07.37 seconds set a new 1A/2A meet record.

Washington also ran on the victorious 4 X 200 relay team, combining with J.C. Smith, Shaquan Graham and Cameron Barnhill to post a state record time of 1:30.35 besting the record set by Terry Sanford in 2015 (1:31.34). Barnhill was a double winner as well, taking the top spot in the 55-meter Dash in a time of :06.38 seconds.

