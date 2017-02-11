UNCW women sweep season series against Towson

TOWSON, Maryland – Redshirt junior forward Jenny DeGraaf and junior guard Madison Raque each scored 13 points as UNCW completed a regular season sweep of Towson by edging the Tigers, 48-42, in a Colonial Athletic Association game at SECU Arena on Friday evening.



The Seahawks, who ended a brief two-game losing streak, upped their record to 9-14 overall and 4-8 in the CAA. Towson, which dropped its fifth straight game, fell to 11-12 overall and 4-8 in the CAA.



DeGraaf came off the bench to make 4-of-7 field goal attempts and knocked down four free throws in the final 10 seconds for the Seahawks while Raque shot 5-for-14 from the field, including a 3-for-8 effort from three-point range.



Redshirt senior guard Jasmine Steele came off the bench to score six points with six assists while freshman guard Timber Tate added six points with three rebounds.



Sophomore guard Sianni Martin and senior guard Raven Bankston each tallied 12 points in the loss for Towson. Martin also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.



Key Moment: UNCW led by as many as 10 points early in the fourth quarter before Towson closed the gap to 42-41 with 2:06 left on a Bankston lay-up. Steele hit a jumper with 1:36 left for a three-point advantage before Martin hit one of two free throws, trimming the margin to 44-42. But, DeGraaf’s four free throws in the final nine seconds secured the Seahawks’ second win over Towson this season.

Game Notes: UNCW has defeated the Tigers in each of the last eight meetings, upping its series advantage over Towson to 21-9 … The Seahawks are also a perfect 4-0 inside SECU Arena … Coach Adell Harris improved to 8-2 in her career against the Tigers … UNCW outscored Towson in bench points by a 19-13 margin … The Seahawks recorded 13 assists on 19 field goals … Raque recorded her fifth double-digit scoring effort in the last six games … DeGraaf has reached double figures in scoring in back-to-back games for the first time this season … Steele has tallied six or more assists in a game six times this season … UNCW shot 5-for-6 from the free throw line, but did not attempt a foul shot until the second half … The Seahawks matched a season low by allowing only 16 first half points … UNCW allowed a season-low 42 points against Towson, marking the fewest points given up by the Seahawks since Nov. 16, 2014 when UNC Pembroke was limited to just 38 points … Towson outrebounded UNCW, 33-30, including a 13-6 edge on the offensive end.

Up Next for the Seahawks: UNCW completes its Mid-Atlantic road swing on Sunday, Feb. 12, with a visit to Drexel for a 1 p.m. CAA contest.