High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls
South Columbus 37, Whiteville 34 F
Fayetteville Academy 50, Coastal Christian 32 F
Wilson Christian 59, Wilmington Christian Academy 27 F
Boys
Whiteville 58, South Columbus 20 F
Fayetteville Academy 72, Cape Fear Academy 42 F
