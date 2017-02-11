High School Basketball Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Basketball Scoreboard

Girls

South Columbus 37, Whiteville 34 F
Fayetteville Academy 50, Coastal Christian 32 F
Wilson Christian 59, Wilmington Christian Academy 27 F

Boys 

Whiteville 58, South Columbus 20 F
Fayetteville Academy 72, Cape Fear Academy 42 F

