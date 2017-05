H.S. Basketball Conference Tournament Schedules

Four County Conference Basketball Tournament 2017

Monday February 13

Women

#8 Trask at #1 Clinton 6:00pm

#5 Pender at #4 West Bladen 6:00pm

Men

#8 Union at #1 Clinton 7:30pm

#5 Pender at #4 Midway 6:00pm

Tuesday February 14

Women

#7 Union at #2 East Bladen 5:00pm

#6 Wallace-Rose Hill at #3 Midway 6:00pm

Men

#7 East Bladen at #2 Wallace-Rose Hill 6:00pm

#6 Trask at #3 West Bladen 6:00pm

Wednesday February 15 (Semi-Finals at Pender High School)

Women-#8/#1 winner vs. #5/#4 winner 6:00pm

Men- -#8/#1 winner vs. #5/#4 winner 7:30pm

Thursday February 16 (Semi-Finals at Pender High School)

Women-#7/#2 winner vs. #6/#3 winner 6:00pm

Men- -#7/#2 winner vs. #6/#3 winner 7:30pm

Friday February 17 (Finals at Pender High School)

Women’s Final 6:00pm

Men’s Final 7:30pm

Mideastern Conference Basketball Tournament

All games at Brunswick Community College

Women

Monday February 13

#7 South Brunswick, #Hoggard 4:30

#6 Ashley, #3 Topsail 6pm

$5 West Brunswick, #4 Laney 7:30pm

Wednesday February 15

Semifinal 1 6pm

Semifinal 2 7:30

Friday February 17

Championship 6pm

Men

Tuesday February 14

#7 Topsail #Hoggard 4:30

#6 Laney, #3 New Hanover 6pm

$5 Sout Brunswick, #4 West Brunwick 7:30pm

Thursday February 16

Semifinal 1 6pm

Semifinal 2 7:30

Friday February 17

Championship 7:30pm