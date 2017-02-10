Gibby's in Carolina Beach honors WWII veteran

Gibby's Dock and Dine in Carolina Beach honored a World War II veteran Friday afternoon for his 93rd birthday,

The restaurant, along with the non-profit group Step-up for Soldiers, greeted 93 year-old veteran Walter McCartney as he pulled up to the restaurant.

McCartney served in the 9th Army Air Force, central European command during World War II. He and his wife are regulars at Gibby's. Owner Shelby Jean Gibson said she knew they had to do something special for Walter on his birthday, so she changed the sign outside of Gibby's to read "Happy BDay Mac" for the occasion.

"It's phenomenal because especially World War II veterans, there's so few left," said Step-up for Soldiers Vice President Jim Verdon. "They're passing away at such a rapid rate. A couple years from now there will be a handful left."

Verdon arranged for an American Honor Guard to hold flags for McCartney as he entered the restaurant. Once inside, the group presented him with a plaque and cake.

"These guys truly were the greatest generation," Verdon said. "They fought and basically saved the world during World War II, and this is a no-brainer for us. I mean somebody comes and asks us to do something like this; it's going to be done without any question."

