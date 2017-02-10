A Night to Shine gives those with special needs a night in spotlight

People walk the red carpert at the Night to Shine Special Needs Prom. (Source: WECT)

The Night to Shine Prom was one of hundreds of special needs proms held across the country Friday night.

All of the proms, including the one at Global River Church in Wilmington, are sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The event gave special needs people ages 14 and older the chance to walk the red carpet, eat dinner, and dance the night away.

Erin Escobar helped coordinate the event in Wilmington. She said it's all about making up for missed opportunities.

"It's about making a special night for those that might go overlooked, or not have been able to go to their own proms," Escobar said.

Everyone in attendance was crowned a king or queen for the night. Something Escobar said touched her the most.

"I'm pretty emotional," Escobar said. "It's been really cool just to see people come in and be recognized and be crowned as kings and queens. Everyone's just excited to be happy and to be here."

