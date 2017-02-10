Victim identified in fatal crash in Pender County - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) -

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Kenneth Stahl, 60, died when the SUV he was traveling in was hit by a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Highway 421 and Malpass Corner Road near Burgaw in Pender County. The crash happened after 5 p.m. Friday night.

Troopers said Julie Stahl, 57, was driving the SUV and ran the stop sign at the intersection. The vehicle was hit by a tractor-trailer travelling on Highway 421. Julie Stahl was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck, Michael Gee, 37, suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

According to troopers, Julie Stahl will be charged with failure to stop at a stop sign.

