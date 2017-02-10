Bladen Co. culvert damaged by Hurricane Matthew to be replaced

NC DOT contractors will replace a culvert in Bladen County that was damaged by Hurricane Matthew. (Source: Raycom Media)

NCDOT contractors will replace a culvert in Bladen County that was damaged by Hurricane Matthew.

Crews will replace the reinforced concrete box culvert on Owen Hill Road near NC 87, close to Dublin.

The road has been closed since it was washed out at the culvert by floodwaters from Hurricane Matthew.

Work is scheduled to begin the first week of March and should be complete no later than June 13.

Motorists are urged to use NC 87 as a detour route.

