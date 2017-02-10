Bladen Co. culvert damaged by Hurricane Matthew to be replaced

Posted: Sunday, May 14 2017 9:22 PM EDT 2017-05-15 01:22:46 GMT Updated: Sunday, May 14 2017 9:22 PM EDT 2017-05-15 01:22:46 GMT Melissa McCarthy brought comic spice plus Spicer to "Saturday Night Live" once again. More >> Melissa McCarthy brought comic spice plus Spicer to "Saturday Night Live" once again. More >> Posted: Sunday, May 14 2017 9:12 PM EDT 2017-05-15 01:12:40 GMT Updated: Sunday, May 14 2017 9:12 PM EDT 2017-05-15 01:12:40 GMT The New Mexico company that recalled more than 252,000 pounds of frozen burritos because of possible listeria contamination says they're relocating. More >> The New Mexico company that recalled more than 252,000 pounds of frozen burritos because of possible listeria contamination says they're relocating. More >> Posted: Sunday, May 14 2017 9:12 PM EDT 2017-05-15 01:12:38 GMT Updated: Sunday, May 14 2017 9:12 PM EDT 2017-05-15 01:12:38 GMT A well-known white nationalist was among torch-wielding protesters calling on a Virginia city to block the removal of a Confederate monument. More >> A well-known white nationalist was among torch-wielding protesters calling on a Virginia city to block the removal of a Confederate monument. More >> Posted: Sunday, May 14 2017 9:12 PM EDT 2017-05-15 01:12:32 GMT Updated: Sunday, May 14 2017 9:12 PM EDT 2017-05-15 01:12:32 GMT Residents in an Oregon community are deciding whether to block a natural gas export terminal and pipeline project favored by the Trump administration. More >> Residents in an Oregon community are deciding whether to block a natural gas export terminal and pipeline project favored by the Trump administration. More >> Posted: Sunday, May 14 2017 9:12 PM EDT 2017-05-15 01:12:27 GMT Updated: Sunday, May 14 2017 9:12 PM EDT 2017-05-15 01:12:27 GMT The family of a 48-year-old mom of five children is in mourning this Mother's Day weekend, after her slaying at the Ohio nursing home where she was a nurse's aide. More >> The family of a 48-year-old mom of five children is in mourning this Mother's Day weekend, after her slaying at the Ohio nursing home where she was a nurse's aide. More >> Posted: Sunday, May 14 2017 9:05 PM EDT 2017-05-15 01:05:01 GMT Updated: Sunday, May 14 2017 9:05 PM EDT 2017-05-15 01:05:01 GMT
2017 edition of Miss USA pageant kicks off in Las Vegas.
2017 edition of Miss USA pageant kicks off in Las Vegas.
South Korea says rival North Korea launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.
South Korea says rival North Korea launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.
Historical records reveal the late Gov. Pat Brown misled voters about the cost of building the nation's tallest dam, ignored recommendations to delay construction and dismissed allegations that substandard materials were used to build the project. Connecticut State Police have video that apparently shows a 15-year-old after he was shot by police. More than 252,000 pounds of frozen burritos are being recalled because of possible listeria contamination.