Seabelles perform on WECT News First at Four

The Seabelles are the first women's a cappella group at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

Before the group headlines the 2017 UNCW Seabelles Acappellooza Festival this weekend, they visited our studios to perform on WECT News First at Four.

The festival will be held Saturday, February 11, at 7:00 p.m. at Kenan Auditorium.

