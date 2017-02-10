Growing Alt-Zalea Festival offers alternative to Azalea Festival

Several blocks from the main stages, local bands will play free shows at different venues. (Source: WECT)

Brooklyn Arts District will play host to Alt-Zalea Festival for the third year in a row this April. Several blocks from the main stages, local bands will play free shows at different venues.

Anna Mann with Carolina Pine Productions has secured four businesses to host bands for this year's festival. It was started in 2015 by Allister Snyder, the owner of Detour Deli. Rachel Fox, part owner of Foxes Boxes on 4th Street, said the restaurant is excited to be a part of the festival for the first time this year.

“We love the idea of supporting local musicians. We’re just getting started, they’re just getting started. So it’s a way for us to benefit from one another,” Fox said.

Brooklyn Salon has hosted bands in the past three festivals, and stylist Melissa Hartlove said it's been a great boost for business.

“Well usually the bands set up here and we just kind of do our own thing. We still have our clients, we’re still taking walk-ins and stuff, so it’s not too different from the normal day. Just a lot more energy,” she said.

Hartlove said she's seen new bands added to this year's lineup, and hopes they'll be able to get a bigger following this year.

“We’re just trying to give back to local artists and musicians the same way the Brooklyn Arts District has done for us,” Hartlove said.

Acts like Duran Duran, Jason Derulo and Cole Swindell were announced as this year's Azalea Festival headliners last month. Alt-Zalea has sixteen local bands and musicians committed to play on April 8.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.