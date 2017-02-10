CERT program offers training in disaster preparedness

The deadline is fast approaching for residents to sign up for upcoming Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training in New Hanover County. (Source: Raycom Media)

CERT training is designed to provide basic training in disaster preparedness.

Courses include; Emergency Preparedness, Fire and Life Safety, Medical Operations, Light Search and Rescue, CERT Organization, Psychology, and Terrorism.

The classes begin Thursday, Feb. 16. Remaining classes will continue each Thursday at 6:30 p.m. for six weeks. There will be a disaster simulation exercise on the final day of class, Saturday, April 1.

All classes will be held at the New Hanover County Emergency Operations Center.

