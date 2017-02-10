Chief House developed the program in 2011 as part of the department’s ongoing commitment to outstanding customer service. (Source: WECT)

Get your questions answered by the chief during the Wrightsville Beach Police Department's quarterly "Chat with the Chief" event.

Chief Dan House will be available Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Public Safety Building Conference Room (police department).

This program is part of the police department's ongoing commitment to outstanding customer service and was developed to provide the community with statistics, trends, and information on the operations within the Police Department.

This also gives citizens a chance to discuss neighborhood issues, identify problems, discuss police/community relations, and to establish community partnerships.

You can join the chat via Livestream by clicking here at 6 p.m. Thursday and searching "Chat with the Chief."

If you have questions for Chief House please email your questions to Diana Zeunen at dzeunen@towb.org, every effort possible will be made to answer all questions.

