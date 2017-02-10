Art imitates life in Thalian Association’s next musical

Thalian Association offers up its next musical, a collaboration by renowned playwright Neil Simon and Tony award-winning composer Marvin Hamlisch.
They’re Playing Our Song is based on the real-life relationship between Hamlisch and lyricist Carole Bayer Sager.
The romantic comedy centers around Vernon, an established, focused composer, and Sonia, an aspiring lyricist who is disorganized and distracted.
Their professional relationship seems to work, but things get complicated when they start to have romantic feelings.
They're Playing Our Song
For tickets, call (910) 632-2285 or click here: http://bit.ly/2lx76LH
