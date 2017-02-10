Art imitates life in Thalian Association’s next musical - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Art imitates life in Thalian Association’s next musical

By: Heather Setzler, Executive Producer
Thalian Association performs 'They're Playing Our Song.' (Source: Bangarang Productions) Thalian Association performs 'They're Playing Our Song.' (Source: Bangarang Productions)
Thalian Association offers up its next musical, a collaboration by renowned playwright Neil Simon and Tony award-winning composer Marvin Hamlisch.

They’re Playing Our Song is based on the real-life relationship between Hamlisch and lyricist Carole Bayer Sager.

The romantic comedy centers around Vernon, an established, focused composer, and Sonia, an aspiring lyricist who is disorganized and distracted.

Their professional relationship seems to work, but things get complicated when they start to have romantic feelings.

They're Playing Our Song

  • Feb. 10-11, 16-18
  • 7:30 p.m.
  • Feb. 12, 19
  • 3 p.m.
  • Thalian Hall

For tickets, call (910) 632-2285 or click here: http://bit.ly/2lx76LH

