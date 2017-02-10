What's for lunch February 16th?

Bladen County
Mac & Cheese
Breadsticks
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Collard Greens
Pinto Beans
Brunswick County
Oven Fried Chicken
Brown Rice
Chili Mac w/Roll
Green Beans
Glazed Carrots
Mixed Fruit
Columbus County
Chicken Noodle Soup
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Fresh Orange
Carrot Sticks
Corn
Milk
Duplin County
Turkey, Roll
Rice & Gravy
Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Seasoned Collard Greens
Strawberry Cup
Fresh Apple Wedges
New Hanover County
Grande Nachos
Fish Nuggets
Cornbread Muffin
Black Bean & Corn Salad
Green Beans
Garden Salad
Diced Pears
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Chicken Enchilada, Rice
Hot Dog
Chicken Ranch Salad
Roll
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Campfire Beans
Fresh Broccoli
Fresh Orange
Applesauce
Grape Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Chicken & Noodles
NC BBQ Pork on a Bun
Sweet Potato Soufflé
Garden Peas
Fresh Orange
