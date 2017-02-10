What's for lunch February 15th?

Bladen County
Chicken Nuggets
Catfish Strips
Dinner Roll
Seasoned Corn
Spinach Salad
Applesauce
Brunswick County
Corn Dog Nuggets
Hamburger
Spinach
Baked Beans
Applesauce
Columbus County
Turkey Roast w/Gravy
Spiced Apples
Mashed Potatoes
Broccoli
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
Fish Sticks w/Hushpuppies
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
French Fries
Whole Kernel Corn
Mixed Fruit Cup
New Hanover County
Chicken Fried Rice
Cheesy Breadsticks
Glazed Carrots
Garden Salad
Mandarin Oranges
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Inside Out Penne Pasta
Chicken Nuggets
Roll
Ham/Turkey Cobb Salad
Ham & Cheese Wrap
Cookie
Glazed Carrots
Celery Sticks
Side Salad
Whole Apple
Diced Pears
Orange Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Meatloaf
Baked Chicken
Biscuit
Mashed Potatoes
Steamed Broccoli w/Cheese
Fresh Apple
