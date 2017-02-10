What's for lunch February 14th?

Bladen County
Turkey Taco Nachos
Oven Fried Chicken
Green Beans
Glazed Sweet Potato
Brown Rice
Brunswick County
Popcorn Chicken
NC BBQ Sandwich
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Coleslaw
Sliced Peaches
Columbus County
Sliced Ham, Roll
Hamburger
Pears
Rice
Milk
Duplin County
Vegetable Soup
Grilled Cheese
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
Butter beans
Peach Cup
New Hanover County
Pork Chop Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Vegetable Soup
Tater Tots
Garden Salad
Applesauce
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Popcorn Chicken Bowl
Cheeseburger
Ham Chef Salad, Roll
Turkey & Cheese Wrap
Seasoned Corn
Cucumber Slices
Fresh Orange
Diced Peaches
Apple Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Smart Slice Pizza
Deli Turkey & Cheese
Steamed Sweet Corn
Fresh Celery Dippers
Fruit Cocktail
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.