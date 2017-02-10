What's for lunch February 14th? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch February 14th?

Bladen County

Turkey Taco Nachos

Oven Fried Chicken

Green Beans

Glazed Sweet Potato

Brown Rice

Brunswick County

Popcorn Chicken

NC BBQ Sandwich

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

Coleslaw

Sliced Peaches

Columbus County

Sliced Ham, Roll

Hamburger

Pears

Rice

Green Peas

Milk

Duplin County

Vegetable Soup

Grilled Cheese

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

Butter beans

Peach Cup

New Hanover County

Pork Chop Sandwich

Grilled Cheese

Vegetable Soup

Tater Tots

Garden Salad

Applesauce

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Pender County

Popcorn Chicken Bowl

Cheeseburger

Ham Chef Salad, Roll

Turkey & Cheese Wrap

Seasoned Corn

Cucumber Slices

Fresh Orange

Diced Peaches

Apple Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Smart Slice Pizza

Deli Turkey & Cheese

Steamed Sweet Corn

Fresh Celery Dippers

Fruit Cocktail

Powered by Frankly