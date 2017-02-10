Bald eagle dies from shotgun wounds

A one-year-old bald eagle that was shot earlier this week died, despite efforts to keep it alive. (Source: Cape Fear Raptor Center)

The eagle suffered injuries from a 12 gauge shotgun in Bertie County and underwent emergency surgery Monday night at the Cape Fear Raptor Center in Rocky Point.

According to the center, the young bird had "overwhelming infection from his open fractures and was extremely weak from the injury."

This is the second bald eagle that had been found shot in Eastern North Carolina in the past few weeks.

Another eagle was taken to the Cape Fear Raptor Center in early January after it was found in Pamlico County with pellet wounds to its wing.

That bird also underwent surgery and is recovering well.

The bald eagle is covered under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and injuring or killing an eagle is against state and federal laws.

According to the N.C. Wildlife commission, it can be punishable by a year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

