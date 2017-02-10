Leland police seeking public's help in identifying larceny suspects

The Leland Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people suspected of stealing items from Walmart on New Pointe Blvd. (Source: Leland Police Department)

The Leland Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people suspected of stealing items from Walmart on New Pointe Blvd.

LPD officials said a man and a woman entered the store on Feb.5 and stole nine bluetooth speakers valued at more than $700.

The female also is a suspect in the theft of credit cards and personal identification papers stolen from a purse when the speakers were stolen.

The suspects were driving a white sedan.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Det. Charles Frey at 910-408-3052.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.