Hearing for the first time: Cochlear Implant opens up the world to Carolina Beach infant

Dean will likely get a cochlear implant for the left ear within a year. (Source: WECT)

It's a day Jennie Smith remembers like it was yesterday - the day doctors said her son was essentially deaf.

"We had a newborn hearing screening done in the hospital and the newborn hearing screening yielded a 'fail,'" Smith recalled. "I went through that guilt phase like every new mom does every time something goes wrong. Is it my fault? Is there something we could have done differently."

But after numerous tests and a year of doctor's visits, life is opening up for Dean, who's 13 months old. The child was recently fitted with a cochlear implant, in his right ear.

"Oh, it's been so amazing," Smith said. "You have to be an advocate for your child, always. You have to be a really strong advocate."

Dean will begin to hear more and more in stages. Doctors and technicians don't turn the implant, on full blast, right away. It's done in baby steps, to allow someone to absorb the new sounds without startling them.

The right ear has been done and the hope is to have the left one done, by about this time next year.

It's been a long, difficult road, but Smith says it's been an eye-opening learning experience.

"Oh, I can watch it over and over again," Jennie says of a Facebook post that was done when her son could hear for the first time. "I don't think about things like it going viral. I'm just so happy to be able to share."

All newborns, in North Carolina, are screened for hearing loss before leaving the hospital. Once that happens, there are no mandated options, just suggestions to help guide parents along the way.

As a parent, Smith says it's vital to take charge and take the lead.

"I just hope that other parents who are in this same situation are able to do what we’ve done. Hit the ground running; you have to fight for your child, there are tons of opportunities out there. Take them," Smith said.

