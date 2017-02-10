Yard sales for February 11

Yard sale for February 11

New Hanover County

7:30 a.m. - ?

8923 Sedgley Drive, Wilmington

High end household Items, paintings,lamps,furniture,shoes, clothes

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

126 Robert Stephenson Drive, Wilmington

Miscellaneous house hold items including furniture, kitchen items, decorative items, and more

8 a.m. - Noon (No early birds)

1713 Fordham Road, Wilmington

Two families are selling household items, small appliances, kitchen items, lamps, accent pillows, clothes for the whole family, shoes, make up, books, Ralph Lauren handbags and clothes, jewelry, sporting gear, toys, a baby car seat, and much more.

8 a.m. - 11 a.m. (No early birds)

3502 Bailiwyck Way Wilmington

Furniture, clothes, kitchen items, kids clothes, toys, games, a treadmill, a ping pong table, and much more

If you're having a future yard sale you can send your information now.

Or you can email yardsales@wect.com. Just make sure you include the date, time, address, and any items you'll have for sale.

If you're having a yard sale today but didn't send your information in you can list your details as a comment in today's yard sales post on the WECT Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.