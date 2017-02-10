Yard sales for February 11

Yard sale for February 11
New Hanover County
7:30 a.m. - ?
8923 Sedgley Drive, Wilmington
High end household Items, paintings,lamps,furniture,shoes, clothes
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
126 Robert Stephenson Drive, Wilmington
Miscellaneous house hold items including furniture, kitchen items, decorative items, and more
8 a.m. - Noon (No early birds)
1713 Fordham Road, Wilmington
Two families are selling household items, small appliances, kitchen items, lamps, accent pillows, clothes for the whole family, shoes, make up, books, Ralph Lauren handbags and clothes, jewelry, sporting gear, toys, a baby car seat, and much more.
8 a.m. - 11 a.m. (No early birds)
3502 Bailiwyck Way Wilmington
Furniture, clothes, kitchen items, kids clothes, toys, games, a treadmill, a ping pong table, and much more
If you're having a future yard sale you can send your information now.
Or you can email yardsales@wect.com. Just make sure you include the date, time, address, and any items you'll have for sale.
If you're having a yard sale today but didn't send your information in you can list your details as a comment in today's yard sales post on the WECT Facebook page.
