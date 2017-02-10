Topsail track coach charged with soliciting a child, human trafficking

The head track coach at Topsail High School was arrested Thursday night and charged with soliciting a child by computer and human trafficking-child victim.

Ahmad Garrison, 27, of Holly Ridge was arrested by the Pender County Sheriff's Office after an investigation into messages sent on Instagram, according to a news release.

Authorities say the parents of a 14-year-old girl found inappropriate social media messages between their daughter and Garrison. Garrison allegedly offered to take the girl to Charlotte to perform sex acts for money. The alleged offenses took place between Oct. 1, 2016 through Feb. 9, according to an arrest warrant.

Garrison was arrested Thursday when he showed up to meet the girl for sex, according to the release. The girl is a former student at Topsail High.

"Know the people you are communicating with, be cautious of people you think you know who they are," said Captain James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff's Office. "Realize there are predators out there that look to communicate with children on these sites."

Garrison started working for the school district on May 20, 2016 as the boys indoor/outdoor track coach, assistant football coach and in school suspension teacher assistant. Garrison resigned from the job after his arrest Thursday.

Investigators say they believe there may be additional victims and others with knowledge of Garrison's activities during his time at Topsail.

"You never know how far reaching a person may be in a situation like this case," said Rowell. "All we are asking is if anybody has any information relating to Mr. Garrison or to this case if they have information we ask them to contact the sheriff's office."

They encourage people to reach out to Detective Sergeant Steve Clinard at (910) 259-1212 with any information.

The Pender County School system sent out the following statement regarding Garrison's arrest.

The Pender County School District is committed to ensuring the safety of all students and will continue to work with the Pender County Sheriff's Department throughout this investigation.

At a first court appearance Friday morning, prosecutors requested Garrison's bond be set at $1 million. Garrison requested his bail be set lower, stating he was not a flight risk. The judge ultimately set his bond at $1 million.

His next appearance will be Feb. 15. Garrison has no prior convictions in the state, according to the Department of Public Safety website.

The indoor track team for Topsail High left Friday for a meet in Winston Salem this weekend.

