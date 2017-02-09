High School Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Topsail 46, South Brunswick 36
Hoggard 50, Laney 26
Pender 77, Trask 68
North Brunswick 76, East Duplin 64
Clinton 87, Wallace-Rose Hill 64
Ashley 65, West Brunswick 64 F
Girls
North Brunswick 58, East Duplin 40
West Brunswick 49, Ashley 37
Hoggard 56, Laney 32
Topsail 41, South Brunswick 28
Pender 60, Trask 32
East Bladen 52, West Bladen 33
Clinton 74, Wallace-Rose Hill 18
