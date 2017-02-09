CAA commissioner talks future of championship events in NC in light of HB2

The CAA will meet this summer to talk about what to do with future tournaments in light of House Bill 2. (Source: WECT)

The Commissioner of the Colonial Athletic Association, Joe D'Antonio, said CAA leaders plan to meet in June to discuss how House Bill 2 could effect the league's future. D'Antonio was in Wilmington to watch UNCW host James Madison.

"We are very sensitive and protective of matters associated to the HB2 situations and are looking at all options as it relates to here and beyond 2017," D'Antonio said. "We want to be as supportive as we can of diversity inclusion and the LGBT community."

D'Antonio said the conference decided all championship events planned to be held at neutral sites would be moved out of North Carolina. The CAA moved it's women's golf championship from Brunswick County to Virginia because of House Bill 2.

However, the commissioner said championships scheduled this year for on-campus sites, like the baseball tournament at UNCW and tennis championships at Elon University, will not be moved.

D'Antonio said he has not talked to lawmakers recently about the need to repeal the bill.

"We were public in September, we did send a letter to the governor's office expressing our support for diversity inclusion for the LGBTQ community, but since that time really haven't had any specific discussions with the governor or the legislature here in North Carolina," he said.

D'Antonio said the June meeting will include the league's board of directors and athletic directors.

