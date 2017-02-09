Crabby Mike's in Surf City closes because of new bridge

Crabby Mikes will close because of new bridge in Surf City. (Source: WECT)

Crabby Mike's restaurant in Surf City is now closed after 12 years at its current location.

Owner Douglas Dahlberg said he was forced to shut down his business after learning the state was taking the building to build a new bridge.

"There's really nothing I can do," Dahlberg said. "My entire livelihood has pretty much been yanked out from beneath me."

Douglas said he never heard from his landlord or the DOT that he would have to leave the building. He first heard about the DOT taking the property after speaking with Chad Kimes from the DOT about parking at the restaurant.

"Halfway through it, he kind of dropped a bomb on me that this building was going to be going away because of the bridge project," Dahlberg said.

That bomb became reality when, according to NC Attorney General’s Office's spokeswoman Laura Brewer, the NC DOT filed eminent domain paperwork in Pender County on February 1.

She said the DOT originally did not plan to take the entire property, but safety issues now forced the condemnation of the entire structure.

"I honestly think that eminent domain law is archaic," Dahlberg said. "I think it's ridiculous that a state or federal can come in and take a property owner's property."

That law will now force Dahlberg to move, and he wishes someone from the state would have told him sooner.

"It hurts, because like I said, I've been in this building for 12 years," Dahlberg said. "For nobody to say anything and just let it go day to day and maybe be worried about themselves instead of the people in this building, it does hurt."

The future for Dahlberg is uncertain right now, but he plans to open up a new restaurant. Although, he does say the likelihood of it being on the island in Surf City is slim.

"I will relocate. I always land on my feet," Dalhberg said. "I'm a hard worker. I've been here 12 years, and I have never missed one day of business."

