Record number of teens take part in Teen Court

A record 194 students showed up last Monday to participate in Teen Court for New Hanover and Pender counties. (Source:WECT)

A total of 194 students went to the New Hanover County courthouse Monday to serve as jurors, attorneys and nearly every other position inside a courtroom. It was a record number of volunteers for Teen Court.

Launched in 1999, Teen Court gives an alternative to jail time for teenagers who commit crimes.

Instead, teenagers face a jury of their peers in a courtroom with real consequences on the line. If they take responsibility for their actions they can keep a conviction off of their record.

The offenders are typically given community service along with other sanctions, like writing an apology letter, meant to be educational at heart.

"It's a great way to help them learn from their mistake and make up for it in the community and then learn to be better in the future," said student attorney Brian Maxley, a high school senior who has been volunteering with Teen Court since the sixth grade.

Director Sheila Evans said North Carolina is just one of a few states that classify 16-year-old teens as adults.

"There's a lot of poor decisions made by 16 and 17 year olds and this way it doesn't affect the rest of their life," Evans said.

Evans said the teens are typically first-time offenders committing minor crimes, like simple affray, assault and larceny. She said oftentimes, teenagers who come through Teen Court as defendants come back to volunteer after they've completed their sanctions.

Mark Ihnat acted as a student-attorney when Teen Court started in 1999. Today, he's an attorney in Wilmington and comes back to give guidance to student attorneys.

"I really enjoy working with the students," Ihnat said. "I have a unique perspective in that I was one and I really believe in the program and the impact it has on the community."

To find out more about Teen Court, click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.