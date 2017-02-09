Columbus County Sheriff's Office loses officers over pay

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has lost more than 10 officers over salary issues last year. (Source: WECT)

The Columbus County Sheriff's Office has lost more than 10 officers over salary issues last year.

Sheriff Lewis Hatcher said four deputies moved to North Carolina Highway Patrol, and that he will likely lose more if salaries don't increase. Hatcher said others have turned in their badges altogether for fast food salaries.

“Officers from the jail - I lose them to KFC," Hatcher said, "I lose them to Arby’s. And I shouldn’t have to compete with KFC and Arby’s to keep employees."

Hatcher doesn't blame his officers who choose to leave for higher pay, he understands people have to do what's necessary to support their families.

“I haven’t had one that’s come to me and regretted leaving this office,” he said, “They’re appreciative of what they’ve gained while they’re here, they’re appreciative of the knowledge and all that they’ve gained here. But salary seems to be the answer.”

Hatcher said he doesn't expect to surpass other area agencies, but he wants his department to be competitive.

Columbus County's deputies are hired at $28,590. After 90 days and upon completion of training, their salary goes to the minimum which is $30,019. Pender County offers a $31,573 minimum, and New Hanover County starts deputies at $38,000.

“With the situation involving law enforcement right now, and everything that’s going on with law enforcement, you don’t have applicants applying for law enforcement positions that you used to have. And then when you don’t have the salary to supplement that, then it becomes an issue,” Hatcher added.

He said the board of commissioners will be working on salaries this year.

“Here at the sheriff’s office I have a standard. I’ve set that standard and I’m not going to lower that standard," he said, "And salaries are going to help me keep that standard.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.