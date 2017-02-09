The Heart of the Matter Fashion Show will benefit the Big Buddy Program in Wilmington. (Source: Cape Fear Volunteer Center)

The Cape Fear Volunteer Center is hosting its “Heart of the Matter Fashion Show” to benefit the Big Buddy program, which matches mentors with young people in our community.

The event will take place Friday, February 10 from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Ironclad Brewery.

WECT’s and FOX Wilmington’s Ashlea Kosikowski is taking part in the event.

The event will include hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, raffle prizes and a cash bar.

Ironclad Brewery is located at 115 North 2nd Street in downtown Wilmington.

