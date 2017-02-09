First at Four: Cuteness overload expected at Hunks and Hounds fashion show

Edith is currently with a foster mom through Animal Avengers. (Source: WECT)

Hunks and Hounds.

Get ready to be overwhelmed by cuteness at the first ever runway show to support Animal Avengers.

The charity rescues dogs from shelters and matches them with ‘furever’ homes.

The group has only been around for two years but has already helped 700 dogs.

First, the group provides the dogs with medical care and spay/neuter surgery.

“We have an emphasis on placing best dog for a specific home with a great retention rate,” said Joan Loch of Animal Avengers.

The event includes live music from Jack Jack 180 and dancing.

The Hunks and Hounds fashion show be held at the Brooklyn Arts Center at 516 North 4th Street on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.

