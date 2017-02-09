Show your love with a handmade Valentine's Day card

A handmade valentine is a great way to show the people in your life how much you care about them.

Shelly Holt from Scrap by Design stopped by our studio to show us how you can make a 3D valentine that your loved ones will want to display all year.

You can follow along with the video or the written instructions below.

Use a l2"x 12" piece of cardstock. This is actually big enough to make two of these cards.

Cut two pieces 4" x 12" and two pieces 4" x 1". The small piece is the hinge.

Score the 4" x 1" piece along the 1" side at 1/2"

Score the 4" x 12" piece along the 12" side at 2", 3", 4", 6", 7", 9" and 10"

Turn this piece and score at 1" and 3" along the 4" side

The 4" x 12" piece of cardstock now has a grid of 24 small blocks on it. Cut out 4 of the small blocks and make cuts on the grid.

Use your small 4" x 1" hinge piece of cardstock to glue the two ends together by gluing the top of the hinge piece to the inside edge of the end of the blocks grid.

You can now decorate the card by using eighteen small squares of decorative paper.

The card can lay flat and fit inside an envelope.

