Carolina Beach teams up with businesses to reduce plastic bag usage

The Town of Carolina Beach, in collaboration with the Surfrider Foundation, is teaming up with local businesses and organizations to help reduce the use of plastic bags.

Plastic-Free CB was developed by the town’s Plastic Bag Committee, which was established in 2014 and tasked to develop a program to educate the community about the negative impacts that single-use plastic bags have on beaches and wildlife.

"We've been working for years and years trying to educate people, as well as promote the use of reusable grocery bags and limit the use of single-use plastics," Ethan Crouch, a board member of the Cape Fear Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, said.

On Tuesday, town officials announced they are looking for business owners and organization leaders who would like to get involved.

"We're excited the town has decided to take these efforts and feel proud that the Town of Carolina Beach will continue to be good environmental stewards of our marine environment," Crouch said.

To learn more about the program and how you can get involved, click here or call Town Hall at 910-458-2999.

