Creekwood residents speak face to face with law enforcement

Residents in the Creekwood Community had a chance to meet with law enforcement officers who patrol their neighborhood on Thursday night.

The event started at 6:00 p.m. at the Creekwood Community Center.

Creekwood residents were able to voice any concerns they have about the relationships between law enforcement and the community.

Around 30 people attended, including law enforcement and community members.

Facilitators encouraged everyone to speak openly and honestly to create an authentic conversation.

"These are sessions where you can come up, meet WPD and the New Hanover County Sheriff's Department, and really have a chance to voice whatever concerns you have," said Dr. Bruce McKinney, a professor at UNCW who has helped lead these meetings for over a year. "No matter if they're positive or negative about law enforcement, but you do have that voice."

He also said the events gives officers and residents the opportunity to see each other in a new way.

"I think it gives everyone a chance to see that the police department and the sheriff's department are real life human beings and they care just as much about the citizens," McKinney said.

Organizers say they hope to prevent violence in the neighborhood, as well as break down any negative barriers between the two parties.

The session was offered in partnership with UNCW, the Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff's Department, and other community organizations including the NAACP.

