Illegal gambling machines seized from scene of Wilmington homicide

Detectives seized four illegal gambling machines from a Wilmington home that just hours earlier was the scene of a homicide.

Chaotic calls to 911 alerted officers to a shooting at 515 South Ninth Street at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Dispatch logs indicate shots were fired during a party at the house.

When officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds to the head, according to the logs. Emergency crews took both men to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where 28-year-old Montreal Holmes was pronounced dead. The other, 34-year-old victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said few leads were given despite the large crowd at the scene. The incident is still under investigation.

After the initial homicide investigation, detectives seized four video poker machines found in the home. No arrests or citations have been made at this time, according to Wilmington Police Department spokesperson Cathryn Lindsay.

Sunday’s killing was not the first time shots had been fired near the home on South Ninth Street, located just blocks away from Williston Middle School.

On July 17, 2016, ShotSpotter alerted officers to gunfire in the 500 block of South Ninth Street at around 2:30 a.m. When interviewed at the hospital, the 50-year-old victim, whose leg had been grazed by a bullet, told police she was walking from the Sportsman Club off Castle Street when she heard gunfire.

Lindsay said the case has since been closed as all leads had been exhausted.

Nine months prior on Oct. 10, 2015, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 515 South Ninth Street at around 2:40 a.m. Police found a 44-year-old man on the front porch of the home with a gunshot wound in his lower body. He was taken to NHRMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Although numerous people were leaving the house as police arrived, both witnesses and the victim did not cooperate with police, Lindsay said. The investigation is still open.

Anyone with information on Sunday’s homicide or either prior shooting incident can submit an anonymous tip through the police department’s Text-a-Tip system.

