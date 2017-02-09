Second gang member charged in Castle Street armed robbery

A second validated gang member has been charged in connection with an armed robbery on Castle Street last month.

Tykeke Monte Hines, 18, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of Castle Street on Jan. 28 at around 1:15 a.m. after receiving reports of an altercation in the street.

When police arrived, the victim approached officers and told them he was robbed of jewelry, a wallet, and truck keys.

The victim gave a description of the suspects who were later found sitting in the victim's truck. Officers also confiscated a gun in the truck.

Jamal Dy'ron Price, 19, was arrested at the scene and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Lindsay said Price is considered a validated gang member.

Following an investigation by Wilmington police, Hines was arrested Thursday morning and booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.