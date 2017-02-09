Rep. Butler joins colleagues in call for statewide LGBT anti-dis - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Rep. Butler joins colleagues in call for statewide LGBT anti-discrimination ordinance

State Representative Deb Butler joined colleagues Thursday in filing a bill calling for a statewide anti-discrimination ordinance. (Source: WECT) State Representative Deb Butler joined colleagues Thursday in filing a bill calling for a statewide anti-discrimination ordinance. (Source: WECT)
RALEIGH, NC (AP/WECT) -

State Representative Deb Butler joined Democrat colleagues in the General Assembly Thursday in filing a bill calling for a statewide LGBT anti-discrimination ordinance.

The bill would also repeal House Bill 2, also known as the bathroom bill, which requires people to use the bathroom that is lined up with the gender on their birth certificate among other things. 

Democrats urged lawmakers to move quickly on the repeal proposal at a news conference Thursday. The proposed bill would extend protected status for housing, employment, credit, insurance, public accommodations and education to the LGBT community. Currently there are discrimination protections for people based on race, color, national origin, religion, age, disability, sex, marital status, familial status and military or veteran status.   

Earlier this week, Butler replaced Susi Hamilton as the State Representative for District 18, parts of New Hanover and parts of Brunswick County after Hamilton resigned to take a position in Governor Cooper's cabinet.  Butler is one of two openly gay representatives in Raleigh. 

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved. 

    •   
