Rep. Butler joins colleagues in call for statewide LGBT anti-discrimination ordinance

The state Senate will reconvene shortly after midnight Thursday, to give final approval to the chamber's budget plan.More >>
The state Senate will reconvened shortly after midnight Thursday, then passed the budget plan around 3 a.m. Friday.More >>
The state Senate voted Monday night by a 33-15 margin to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill to combine the state ethics commission and elections board. The state House is scheduled to vote on the override when it reconvenes Tuesday morning.More >>
The state Senate voted unanimously Thursday morning on a bill to abolish the coroner’s office in Columbus County. Sen. Danny Earl Britt (R-Robeson, Columbus) filed Senate Bill 185, which now heads to the state House.More >>
Former lawmaker Susi Hamilton of Wilmington was unanimously confirmed Tuesday by the state Senate as the Secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.More >>
Lawmakers in the NC House of Representatives approved a bill making Pender County Board of Education elections partisan after more than 40 years of non-partisan races. The bill now heads to the state Senate for debate.More >>
