Zaxby's to celebrate grand opening in Whiteville

The first Zaxby's location in Whiteville is set to open Monday, Feb. 13 with a celebration at 10:30 a.m. (Source: Zaxby's Twitter page)

The first Zaxby's location in Whiteville is set to open Monday, Feb. 13 with a celebration at 10:30 a.m.

Officials said the restaurant, which is located in the Northfield Center off JK Powell Avenue, plans to hire more than 50 employees from the Whiteville area.

“We are so excited to be opening the first store in Whiteville,” said Chris Carnes, co-licensee , one of four partners in the franchising group, of the new Northfield Center location. “We believe that this area is a perfect fit for the family-friendly atmosphere that Zaxby’s represents. My partners and I have been blown away by this brand and how we are consistently treated like family. We could not ask to partner with a better restaurant.”

The new Zaxby's will operate 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

There are still a few job openings with the new location, click here to apply.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.