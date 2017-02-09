Black Man Running 5k set for this weekend

The 2nd annual Black Man Running 5k run and walk is set for March 11 in Wilmington. (Source: Black Man Running)

The event will take place at Hugh MacRae Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event comes just one day after Black Lives Matter of Wilmington said they do not support any events held at Hugh MacRae but that did not stop people of all races coming out to the event Saturday.

Organizers of the project say the name is a “shout-out to African-American males,” because they are facing a public health crisis.

There will be a series of events leading up to the start of the 5K, including a 1-mile kids fun-run and a New-Orleans-style justice parade.

Organizers say Black Man Running is inclusive and open to people of all backgrounds.

