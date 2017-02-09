My turn: following advice of a wise and great statesman

This past week, I was reading about our country’s Constitutional Convention.

Our forefathers had a really difficult time in the summer of 1787 coming to agreement on so many things. It took almost four months of contentious debate among men who generally agreed on what they were trying to do, but still had disagreements on the specifics.

It ended well with a marvelous document called the U.S. Constitution.

It was a very divisive gathering. At points, some thought they might fail.

A particularly frustrated Benjamin Franklin is quoted as addressing the group to ask, “In this situation of this Assembly, groping as it were in the dark to find political truth, and scarce able to distinguish it when presented to us, how has it happened, Sir, that we have not hitherto once thought of humbly applying to the Father of lights to illuminate our understandings?”

He was calling for prayer and divine guidance.

There is no question that we are in another highly divisive time in our nation. We can sit here and continue to feel helpless. Or we can follow the advice of a wise and great statesman. We can join our hearts in prayer for the leaders of this great country.

Emailed comments from viewers:

This issue is more a media-creation than a real problem. Like the Black Panther visit being overly-hyped by the news industry and unnecessarily scaring people, this HB2 will go away when the media stops giving it more press than it deserves.

To common-sense people the question of what bathroom to use is a no-brainer – the claimed loss of business from companies who will not respect the wishes of North Carolinians to determine their own social standards is absurd. They have no standing to demand we conform to their immorality, and are free to do business in other State’s. I see no reason to give in to moral and economic blackmail.

As an Atheist I don't appreciate your abuse of a formerly respectable position by turning it into a Pulpit. The Founding Fathers were brilliant but they were seriously flawed. Did the 'Divine' endorse Slavery (which I believe most of them-including Washington-practiced)? Even very recently, does the 'Divine' hate parts of New Orleans so much 'he' hit it with not only Hurricane Katrina, but now a Tornado? Alternately, why didn't the 'Divine' just let it fizzle out without damaging anything?

I really enjoyed My Turn, Your Turn this morning and I could not agree with you more on this subject. As a professing Christian, I always believe prayer should be our first option in all things! I really appreciate you tying that to the historical foundations of our country. The most important thing to me is not so much the type of faith or who one worships, but the call to turn to divine intervention in all matters important to life and country.

I agree with your most recent comments about the children in Raleigh not being able to come to any agreement or resolution of HB2.



Please keep up the pressure on all of the legislators that you can reach. I would be happy if you even increased the pressure on them.

You asked, "Is it too much to ask to hope for an adult to show up in Raleigh and take charge of this mess and fix it? " I believe it's a fair question, one that many citizens in NC have been asking for some time.

There appears to be at least a few adults left in the General Assembly. On February 1, 2017 Senators Jeff Jackson, Angela Bryant, and Floyd McKissick introduced Senate Bill 25. This bill provides a "clean" repeal of HB2 with no strings attached.

Sadly, it is possible that this bill may never see the light of day, thanks to a man you referenced in your piece - Sen. Bill Rabon. On February 2, 2017, senate leaders assigned the bill to the Rules Committee, chaired by Sen. Rabon. Sen. Rabon needs nothing from the governor, he can simply schedule a hearing and call for a vote any time that he wants - period. If Sen. Rabon does nothing, the bill dies and we continue with this mess.

Senate Bill 25 is simple.

I'm not sure how we get Sen. Rabon to act on Senate Bill 25, but I am sure he was deeply misleading to you by suggesting that the governor is holding up action on the HB2 mess.

I suggest that a good starting point would be for Sen. Rabon to bring Senate Bill 25 for a vote. Then let's see where we go from there.

Thank you, Gary McNair, for your insightful thought. I could not agree more. Another wise and great statesman named Lincoln said, "A house divided against itself cannot stand."

We live in times that I see as being more dangerous than most realize. For now, this Big House (the USA) remains the greatest common though-as-yet imperfect blessing we, the people, might enjoy together.

Standing with Gary and others, my prayers for our nation's healing will increase: prayers that we (as my childhood Sunday-school song said, "black and yellow, red and white") citizens will finally learn to accept strengths and faults alike, and work with one another. I believe the degree of unity we achieve will be a critical factor in how we, together, solve our current problems and meet our growing external challenges.

Take a longer view of current national and world affairs and make no mistake: our; our children's; and our grandchildren's very daily lives are at increasing risk!

Many say that the ancient Roman Empire "crumbled from within". Regardless, when ancient Rome fell militarily, the Pax Romana (the peace of Rome), simply ceased in its Western Empire. My High School history book called the following European time period, "the Dark Ages".

Research this out-of-favor term. The common "light" of civilization vanished; it simply "went out".

When the locally filmed TV series "Revolution" premiered, its first season seemed to mirror ancient life beginning about fifteen years after Rome's military fall. The work of the writers and actors was fascinating to see but, since the entire earth faced the same problem, there were no "external" threats to face.

In the Dark Ages also, daily life became a matter of raw survival for the general population but daily life was a very real daily nightmare … huge numbers of people starved to death and those that didn't had to beg for the "protection" of local "strong men". Death, for too many, was a quick or a too-slow release from excessive cruelty and extreme poverty and misery…

Another wise man, George Santayana (philosopher, essayist, poet, novelist), said "Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it."

Except that the USA is a UNION of States, it was NOT conceived as, and is not now, an "empire" in any sense of the word. But do we live in a time period that far future historians may call the Pax Americana?