Seahawks close out homestand against Dukes

The UNCW men's basketball team closes out a three-game homestand Thursday night against James Madison.

The game tips off at 7 at Trask Coliseum.

Currently locked in a tie for first place in the CAA with College of Charleston, the Seahawks (21-4, 10-2) enter the game having 10 of their 11 home games this season.

The Dukes (7-18, 5-7 CAA) are just 2-11 on the road.

UNCW scored an 87-76 victory when the two teams met in Harrisonburg, VA., on Jan. 26.

"James Madison has great size and a lot of experience," said third-year UNCW head coach Kevin Keatts. "They're probably the biggest team we'll play against at the 2-3-4 and 5 positions - they are a matchup problem. They're a very good defensive team, so it's a challenge trying to find a way to score against them."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

JAMES MADISON

Jackson Kent leads James Madison in scoring (14.4 ppg) and 3-pointers (46), and ranks second in rebounding, assists and steals. The senior guard tallied 25 points in a victory over Northeastern last week.

UNCW

Sophomore forward Devontae Cacok has dominated the boards for the Seahawks. He grabbed a school- and CAA-record 24 rebounds against Drexel on Jan. 21 and has averaged 13 rebounds per game over the last six contests.

NOTES

With a victory against the Dukes, UNCW can tie the school record for regular season victories in a season.

JMU's two leading scorers -- Jackson Kent and Joey McLean -- both played at High Point Christian.

Under Keatts, the Seahawks are 32-5 in Trask Coliseum.

