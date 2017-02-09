Ten-month investigation ends with drug arrest in Pender County

A Willard man was arrested on drug charges Wednesday, capping a 10-month investigation by the Pender County Sheriff's Office's Vice and Narcotics detectives.

According to PCSO officials, Vaughn Develle Pearsall was arrested after a traffic stop on Hwy 117 North. At the time of his arrest, narcotics were seized from the vehicle, and a child who was not related to Pearsall was present.

Pearsall was charged with:

trafficking in cocaine

possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine

possession of cocaine

possession of drug paraphernalia

conspiracy to sell and/or deliver cocaine

misdemeanor child abuse

According to the sheriff's office, the arrest followed an investigation into the sale of illegal drugs that began in April 2016.

