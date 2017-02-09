Be ready to boat safely by spring

U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will offer a boating couse to satisfy state requirements. (Source: WECT)

The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary will host a one-day boating course on Saturday.

Those who complete the USCG Auxiliary “About Boating Safety” course and exam are awarded U.S. Coast Guard certificates and cards. The course satisfies all state requirements.

The course applies to all recreational watercraft, including powerboats, sailboats, and paddle crafts.

It covers topics about boats and maintenance, safety preparation, navigation rules, and emergency procedures.

The course will be at Boiling Spring Lakes Community Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It costs $30 per person or $50 for two.

