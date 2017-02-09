Morning Safety Minute: Burns and Scalds - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Morning Safety Minute: Burns and Scalds

By: Molly Oak, Reporter
Installing smoke alarms in every bedroom is one way to survive a home fire. (Source: WECT) Installing smoke alarms in every bedroom is one way to survive a home fire. (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Safe Kids Cape Fear and the Wilmington Fire Department are reminding people to stay safe and prevent injuries during Burn Awareness Week.

Be aware while cooking:

  • Use the back burner of your stove and turn pot handles away from the edge to prevent hot food or liquid spills.
  • Keep hot foods away from the edge of counters.
  • Use oven mitts or potholders.
  • Microwaves can heat unevenly and create hot spots; avoid using them to heat baby formula or baby milk.
    • Heat baby bottles by placing them in warm water.
  • Teach older responsible kids to never leave the kitchen while they are using the stove or oven.
  • Be sure that a fire extinguisher and a phone are close by in case of an emergency.

Install smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms:

  • Prevent fire and burns by installing smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms.
  • Working smoke alarms prevent the risk of dying in a reported home fire by half.
  • Have smoke alarms in every bedroom and hallway.

Childproof your home:

  • Keep appliance cords out of children’s reach.
  • Make sure to unplug appliances when not in use.
  • Cover electrical outlets so that children are unable to insert metal objects; such as forks or keys.
  • Remember to keep space heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn.
    • Make sure you turn them off and unplug them when not in use.
  • Make a habit of placing matches, gasoline and lighters in a safe place, out of children’s reach.
    • Avoid novelty lighters or lighters that look like toys.
  • Be sure that a fire extinguisher and a phone are close by in case of an emergency.

Check to make sure the water temperature is just right:

  • Set your water heater to 120 degrees Fahrenheit or the manufacturer’s recommended setting to prevent accidental scalding.
  • Consider installing anti-scald devices in water faucets and showerheads to avoid potential burns.
  • Check the water with your wrist or elbow before giving your baby a bath.

