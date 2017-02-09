The ministerial roundtable of Wilmington holds a prayer vigil for our country and world. (Source: WECT)

The Ministerial Roundtable of Wilmington and Clergy from Temple of Israel and Bani Israel Congregation gathered at Third and Princess streets to discuss issues surrounding what they believe is a divided nation.

The ministerial roundtable of Wilmington is a multi-racial, inter-faith group of ministerial leaders who seek to lead in area of racial reconciliation, social justice and peacemaking.

Rabbi Robert Waxman decided to gather the group. He is hoping gatherings like this will serve as an inspiration to promote healing in this country. The group also talked about issues such as immigration and diversity.

"It's very important for us to realize that even though this has become a very political issue for many people, to us it's not so much a political issue as it is moral," said Waxman. "I feel that everyone is free and everyone has the rights to enjoy."

The group gathered at noon around the statue of liberty replica in the park next to Thalian Hall.

The group will meet again next week at Chris' restaurant on 17th street in Wilmington. For more information about the group contact Rabbi Paul Sidlofsky and the Temple of Israel. (910) 762-0000.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.