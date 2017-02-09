Fire department employees forced to relocate after mold discovered at station

Several employees have been relocated after the Sunset Beach Fire Department found another case of mold at one of their stations.

According to Fire Chief Kevin Dempsey, a "minute" amount of mold was found in Fire Station 2. Dempsey said crews are working on a solution this week.

This is the second case of mold discovered at Fire Station 2 in a little over a year. Dempsey said hidden roof leaks may be the cause, and they have started to locate and fix the leaks.

Councilman Rich Cerrato said he is aware of the issue and wants to make sure the staff is safe.

"My major concern is the health and welfare of our fire staff assigned to this facility while praying that we don't have a 'sick' facility," said Cerrato.

Dempsey projects the station will be at full strength with all employees back to their normal work environments by the end of next week.

