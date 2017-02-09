H&M holds grand opening in Wilmington

The first 100 shoppers in line, who were 15 years of age or older, received an all access fashion pass with a mystery amount of store credit up to $300. (Source: WECT)

H&M in Mayfaire Town Center opened its doors to the public Thursday and the line of people stretched down the side of the building. (Source: WECT)

It's official! One of the world's largest fashion retailers is now open in Wilmington. H&M in Mayfaire Town Center opened its doors to the public Thursday and the line of people stretched down the side of the building.

Customers packed outside the store hours in advance to make sure they got their hands on an all access fashion pass to shop in the store.

Many people were excited the area will be able to keep up with the latest fashion.

"We got in line anticipating worthwhile gift cards up to $300 and amongst my friends," said David Pascua. " We would say we were also pleased with the denomination amounts that we got. I think is good for the shoppers in the area that are fashion forward."

The new location is one of eleven stores to open in the state, with 20 employees.

The grand opening took place at noon.

This is the company's first location in the Cape Fear region but is the 12th operation in North Carolina.

The Mayfaire location will carry clothing for children and adults and will employ about 20 people. The addition of H&M is part of a large expansion that is underway at Mayfaire.

