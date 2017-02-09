Oak Island considering Prepared Meals Tax

Residents and tourists in Oak Island could pay a little extra when they go out to eat in the future.

Mayor Cin Brochure will make a presentation during next week's town council meeting for a Prepared Meals Tax that would affect approximately 30 businesses. According to Mayor Brochure's proposal, the tax would be an additional 0.05 percent.

"Even on a big ticket like a big table of $100, it's 50 cents so it's not that big of a chunk," said Brett Swain, owner of Swain Seafood Shack. "I'm sure some people are going to be up in arms about it because more taxes. Nobody likes that."

If implemented, the extra money generated would go solely to a large-scale beach renourishment project. The proposal says the initial project could reach as high as $40 million.

Swain and seven other business owners sat down with Mayor Brochure in January to discuss the proposed tax plan. Swain said he came in with his concerns since tourists only drive business three months of the year. By the end of the meeting, he said he was on board with the plan.

"She kind of changed our mind, explained to us what the tax was going to and how it would affect the beach cause without the beach we don't have tourism," said Swain. "Without tourism we don't have restaurants."

Mayor Brochure said the following businesses attended a meeting with her in January and said they would welcome a prepared meal tax:

The tax will be discussed at the town council meeting on Feb. 16 at 6 p.m.

According to Southport Town Manager Kerry McDuffie, their town also has a similar tax waiting for approval from the General Assembly. McDuffie said the money from their tax would go towards rebuilding the waterfront that deteriorated because of erosion.

Officials in Sunset Beach and Wrightsville Beach said there are no plans for a prepared meal tax in their towns.

